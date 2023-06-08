Holland & Knight filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Qualus Corp., a provider of specialized engineering and technical field services, and a subsidiary. The suit pursues claims against former employee Brian Wilson for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and trade secret business strategies in favor of direct competitor RESA Power. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00352, Qualus Corp. et al v. Wilson.
Business Services
June 08, 2023, 1:11 PM