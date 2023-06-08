New Suit - Trade Secrets

Holland & Knight filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Qualus Corp., a provider of specialized engineering and technical field services, and a subsidiary. The suit pursues claims against former employee Brian Wilson for allegedly misappropriating confidential information and trade secret business strategies in favor of direct competitor RESA Power. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00352, Qualus Corp. et al v. Wilson.

Business Services

June 08, 2023, 1:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Qualus Corp.

Qualus Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Brian Wilson

nature of claim: 880/