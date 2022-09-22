Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Prysmian Cable and Systems USA LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Qualtek Renewables LLC, accuses the defendant of supplying defective electrical cable slicing kits and failing to compensate the plaintiff for the cost of replacing the defective kits. The complaint seeks $2.5 million in damages. The case is 2:22-cv-03780, Qualtek Renewables LLC v. Prysmian Cable And Systems USA LLC.

Pennsylvania

September 22, 2022, 12:58 PM