New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fox Rothschild filed a trade secrets lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of disaster relief provider Qualtek Recovery Logistics. The suit targets former Qualtek COO Brandon Michael Poythress and his competing venture Zebra Recovery LLC for allegedly hiring Qualtek employees in order to misappropriate confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01006, Qualtek Recovery Logistics, LLC v. Poythress et al.

Business Services

November 22, 2022, 6:36 PM