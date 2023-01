New Suit - Patent

LG Electronics was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Sand Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Qualserve Solutions, alleges that LTE technology in the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone infringes the plaintiff's patent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20253, Qualserve Solutions LLC v. LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc.

Technology

January 23, 2023, 1:49 PM