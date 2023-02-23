New Suit

Ronnie Qualls, who was wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder and spent more than 27 years in prison until his exoneration and release in 2020, filed a lawsuit against the City of Boston and members of the Boston Police Department on Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, accuses the defendants of withholding exculpatory evidence and inducing witnesses into changing their testimony and identifying Qualls as the killer. The case is 1:23-cv-10435, Qualls v. Roache et al.

Government

February 23, 2023, 5:01 PM