Removed To Federal Court

Telecommunications provider Basis Systems Inc., Biah USA Inc. and other defendants on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Connell Foley on behalf of Quality Uptime Services, a provider of critical power services. The court case accuses the defendants of unjustly terminating a contract. The defendants are represented by Harris Beach. The case is 2:23-cv-03872, Quality Uptime Services v. Basis Systems Inc. et al.

Energy

July 20, 2023, 3:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Quality Uptime Services

defendants

Basis Systems Inc.

Biah USA, Inc.

Braga Systems Inc.

Excell Communications

defendant counsels

Harris Beach

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract