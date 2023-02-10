Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDonald Hopkins on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Amanda Hill to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Kerr, Russell & Weber on behalf of staffing agency Quality Temporary Services Inc., contends that Hill violated the non-compete, non-solicitation and confidentiality provisions in her employee agreement by accepting employment with Qualified's direct competitor and soliciting Qualified's customers on behalf of her new employer. The case is 2:23-cv-10361, Quality Temporary Services, Inc. v. Hill.

Business Services

February 10, 2023, 11:09 AM