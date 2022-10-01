Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against Henry Schein, a global distributor of health care products and services, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Quality Sleep Specialists and owner Crystal Webb, customers of Henry Schein. The suit alleges that a sales rep employed by the defendant used his access to the plaintiff business to misappropriate trade secrets and launch a competing lab company. The case is 5:22-cv-00869, Quality Sleep Specialists LLC et al v. Henry Schein Inc.

Health Care

October 01, 2022, 11:01 AM