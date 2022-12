Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Western World Insurance Company to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to property damage claims arising from Hurricane Sally, was filed by MSPG Law Group on behalf of Kamal Mohammad and Quality Properties of Northwest Florida. The case is 3:22-cv-24975, Quality Properties Of Northwest Florida, LLC et al v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 5:35 AM