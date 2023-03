Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a hail storm, was filed by Terry J. Garrett & Associates on behalf of Quality Interiors Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00229, Quality Interiors Inc v. Liberty Mutual Group Inc.

Insurance

March 14, 2023, 4:30 PM