Quality First, Scale Second: Orricks Recipe to Revenue, Prof...

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe posted a 4.8% increase in revenue to $1.38 billion in 2022, along with positive net income, profits per equity partner and head count growth in spite of a broader downturn in the tech sector, one of three industries that is core to the firm. "It was an excellent year for us, strategically and financially," said Orrick chair Mitch Zuklie. "It was our second year of record-setting revenue. It was also a year of head count growth. We attracted a lateral class that was our strongest ever in terms of quality and fit."

March 09, 2023, 2:47 PM