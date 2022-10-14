Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, and Scottsdale Insurance to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, involving claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia, Kelly & Demarest and other counsel on behalf of Quality Fab & Mechanical. The case is 2:22-cv-03917, Quality Fab and Mechanical Contractor v. Scottsdale Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 14, 2022, 6:45 PM