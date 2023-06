New Suit - Patent

ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The case was filed by Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Neustadt on behalf of Qualitative Data Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00271, Qualitative Data Solutions, LLC v. ADT Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Qualitative Data Solutions, LLC

Plaintiffs

Oblon, Mcclelland, Maier, & Neustadt LLP

defendants

ADT Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims