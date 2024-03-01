Polsinelli shareholders Michael P. Dulin, John R. Posthumus and associate Clement Asante have entered appearances for Settlor in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 16 in Colorado District Court by Baker McKenzie and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of real estate closing software firm Qualia Labs, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secret and confidential information for the benefit of direct competitor, Settlor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, is 1:24-cv-00133, Qualia Labs, Inc. v. Settlor, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
March 01, 2024, 9:55 AM