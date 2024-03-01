Who Got The Work

Polsinelli shareholders Michael P. Dulin, John R. Posthumus and associate Clement Asante have entered appearances for Settlor in a pending trade secrets lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 16 in Colorado District Court by Baker McKenzie and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner on behalf of real estate closing software firm Qualia Labs, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secret and confidential information for the benefit of direct competitor, Settlor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gordon P. Gallagher, is 1:24-cv-00133, Qualia Labs, Inc. v. Settlor, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

March 01, 2024, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Qualia Labs, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Baker McKenzie

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Krista Myers

Settlor, Inc.

defendant counsels

Haddon Morgan & Foreman P.C.

Polsinelli

