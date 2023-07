Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Eighteen Capital Group Acquisitions LLC to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Quail Run Apartments LP, accuses the defendant of breaching a $25.5 million purchase agreement concerning a 156-unit apartment complex. The case is 2:23-cv-01500, Quail Run Apartments Limited Partnership v. Eighteen Capital Group Acquisitions LLC.

Investment Firms

July 29, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Quail Run Apartments Limited Partnership

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Eighteen Capital Group Acquisitions LLC

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract