New Suit - Contract

McCarter & English filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of QSSI LLC. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, pursues claims against wholesaler Hill & Markes Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02096, Qssi, LLC v. Hill & Markes, Inc.

Wholesalers

April 14, 2023, 11:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Qssi, LLC

McCarter & English

defendants

Hill & Markes, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract