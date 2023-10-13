Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Josh M. Kantrow and Thomas M. Wolf have stepped in as defense counsel to Heap Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, which also targets Chicago Board of Education and several education technology companies, contends that the defendants illegally collected sensitive personal data using the platform Naviance. The suit was filed Aug. 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by Drury Legal. Co-defendants PowerSchool Holdings and obsons Inc. are represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:23-cv-05689, Q.J. v. PowerSchool Holdings LLC et al.

Education

October 13, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Q.J.

Q.J., a minor, through his parent and legal guardian, J.J.

Drury Legal, LLC

defendants

Board Of Education Of The City Of Chicago

Heap Inc.

Hobsons, Inc.

PowerSchool Holdings LLC

Unknown Employees and Officers of Heap Inc.

Unknown Employees and Officers of Hobsons, Inc.

Unknown Employees and Officers of PowerSchool Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Chicago Board Of Education

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation