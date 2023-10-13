Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Josh M. Kantrow and Thomas M. Wolf have stepped in as defense counsel to Heap Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, which also targets Chicago Board of Education and several education technology companies, contends that the defendants illegally collected sensitive personal data using the platform Naviance. The suit was filed Aug. 18 in Illinois Northern District Court by Drury Legal. Co-defendants PowerSchool Holdings and obsons Inc. are represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:23-cv-05689, Q.J. v. PowerSchool Holdings LLC et al.
Education
October 13, 2023, 5:53 PM