Attorneys from Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner have stepped in as defense counsel to Fathom Realty in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, which pertains to buyer-broker commissions in the residential real estate market, was filed Nov. 13 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Pettit Law Firm; Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann; and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of home sellers who paid an inflated buyer-broker fee to list their home on the local multiple listing service, or MLS. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-01013, Qj Team, LLC, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.

January 02, 2024, 9:46 AM

