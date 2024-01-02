Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner have stepped in as defense counsel to Fathom Realty in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, which pertains to buyer-broker commissions in the residential real estate market, was filed Nov. 13 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Pettit Law Firm; Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann; and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of home sellers who paid an inflated buyer-broker fee to list their home on the local multiple listing service, or MLS. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-01013, Qj Team, LLC, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.

Texas

January 02, 2024, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Five Points Holdings, LLC

Qj Team, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst, LLP

The Pettit Law Firm - Dallas

Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst Llp - Dallas

The Pettit Law Firm

defendants

Aba Management, L.L.C.

Abre Capital LLC

ATX Wir LLC

Austin Board of Realtors

Citiquest Properties, Inc.

Dmtx, LLC

Ebby Halliday Real Estate, LLC

Fathom Realty, LLC

Grace Realty Group LLC

Greenwood King Properties II, Inc.

Hexagon Group, LLC

Heyl Group Holdings LLC

Homeservices of America, Inc.

Houston Association of Realtors

JP Piccinini Real Estate Services, LLC

Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Keller Willis San Antonio, Inc.

Mark Anthony Dimas

Metrotex Association of Realtors, Inc.

Penfed Realty, LLC

Realty Austin, LLC

San Antonio Board of Realtors, Inc.

San Antonio Legacy Group, LLC

Side, Inc.

Square MB, LLC

Team Burns, LLC

Texas Association of Realtors, Inc.

The Dave Perry-Miller Company

The Loken Group, Inc.

The Michael Group, LLC

Turner Mangum LLC

defendant counsels

Macgill PC

Foley & Lardner

Almanza Blackburn Dickie & Mitchell LLP

Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchel LLP

Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright

Thompson Coburn

Emilee Hargis

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner Llp - Kansas City

Bryan Cave

DLA Piper

Locke Lord

Maynard Nexsen

Holland & Knight

Gauntt Koen Binney & Kidd L L P

Gauntt, Koen, Binney & Kidd, LLP

Haynes and Boone

Vedder Price

Crowell & Moring

Potter Minton

ArentFox Schiff

Brown Fox, PLLC

Brown Fox Pllc - Dallas

Brown Fox PLLC

Greenberg Traurig

Reed Smith

Husch Blackwell

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations