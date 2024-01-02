Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner have stepped in as defense counsel to Fathom Realty in a pending antitrust class action. The suit, which pertains to buyer-broker commissions in the residential real estate market, was filed Nov. 13 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Pettit Law Firm; Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann; and Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of home sellers who paid an inflated buyer-broker fee to list their home on the local multiple listing service, or MLS. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-01013, Qj Team, LLC, et al., v. Texas Association of Realtors, Inc., et al.
Texas
January 02, 2024, 9:46 AM
Plaintiffs
- Five Points Holdings, LLC
- Qj Team, LLC
- Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst, LLP
- The Pettit Law Firm - Dallas
- Lynn Pinker Cox & Hurst Llp - Dallas
- The Pettit Law Firm
defendants
- Aba Management, L.L.C.
- Abre Capital LLC
- ATX Wir LLC
- Austin Board of Realtors
- Citiquest Properties, Inc.
- Dmtx, LLC
- Ebby Halliday Real Estate, LLC
- Fathom Realty, LLC
- Grace Realty Group LLC
- Greenwood King Properties II, Inc.
- Hexagon Group, LLC
- Heyl Group Holdings LLC
- Homeservices of America, Inc.
- Houston Association of Realtors
- JP Piccinini Real Estate Services, LLC
- Keller Williams Realty, Inc.
- Keller Willis San Antonio, Inc.
- Mark Anthony Dimas
- Metrotex Association of Realtors, Inc.
- Penfed Realty, LLC
- Realty Austin, LLC
- San Antonio Board of Realtors, Inc.
- San Antonio Legacy Group, LLC
- Side, Inc.
- Square MB, LLC
- Team Burns, LLC
- Texas Association of Realtors, Inc.
- The Dave Perry-Miller Company
- The Loken Group, Inc.
- The Michael Group, LLC
- Turner Mangum LLC
defendant counsels
- Macgill PC
- Foley & Lardner
- Almanza Blackburn Dickie & Mitchell LLP
- Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchel LLP
- Almanza, Blackburn, Dickie & Mitchell LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Thompson Coburn
- Emilee Hargis
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
- Bryan Cave Leigton Paisner Llp - Kansas City
- Bryan Cave
- DLA Piper
- Locke Lord
- Maynard Nexsen
- Holland & Knight
- Gauntt Koen Binney & Kidd L L P
- Gauntt, Koen, Binney & Kidd, LLP
- Haynes and Boone
- Vedder Price
- Crowell & Moring
- Potter Minton
- ArentFox Schiff
- Brown Fox, PLLC
- Brown Fox Pllc - Dallas
- Brown Fox PLLC
- Greenberg Traurig
- Reed Smith
- Husch Blackwell
- Spencer Fane
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations