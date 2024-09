Who Got The Work

Tracy A. Armstrong of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer has entered an appearance for LD Natural Care and Yakun Luan in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, filed July 24 in New Jersey District Court by Troy Law, accuses the defendants of failing to pay overtime and minimum wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:24-cv-07988, Qiu v. LD Natural Care Inc et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2024, 11:15 AM

