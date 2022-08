Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Kanter Bernstein & Kardon on behalf of Tao Qin. The case is 2:22-cv-03264, Qin v. Travelers Personal Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 4:24 PM