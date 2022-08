New Suit - Antitrust

Centene and other defendants were hit with an antitrust lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Anderson Kill on behalf of QHC Upstate Medical, accuses the defendants of conspiring to put QHC out of business through baseless audits, wrongful denials of reimbursement requests and other misconduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-07418, QHC Upstate Medical P.C. v. Centene Corp. et al.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 8:04 PM