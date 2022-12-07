Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Intermodal Cartage Co. LLC d/b/a Intermodal Cartage LLC and other defendants to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint, for the recovery of freight and accessorial charges, was filed by Frost Brown Todd on behalf of intermodal shipping container specialist QFS Transportation LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-02356, Qfs Transportation, LLC v. Intermodal Cartage Co., LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 07, 2022, 6:19 AM