Who Got The Work

Michael John Miguel of McKool Smith has entered an appearance for Taylor Energy Company in a complaint for declaratory judgment. The action, filed Aug. 7 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Hall Maines & Lugrin on behalf of QBE Underwriting Ltd., seeks to declare that QBE has no duty to defend or indemnify Taylor Energy in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, is 2:23-cv-03176, QBE Underwriting Limited v. Taylor Energy Company, L.L.C.

Insurance

September 21, 2023, 11:11 AM

Plaintiffs

QBE Underwriting Limited

QBE Underwriting Limited as the sole member of Lloyds of London Syndicate 1036

Plaintiffs

Hall Maines Lugrin

defendants

Taylor Energy Company, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Looper Goodwine P.C.

McKool Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute