New Suit

Litchfield Cavo filed an insurance lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of QBE Insurance Group. The suit seeks declaratory judgement that QBE has no duty to defend or indemnify claims against CalAtlantic Group LLC, R.S. Construction & Company Inc. and other defendants over certain construction defect claims and suits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00408, QBE Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. v. R.S. Construction & Company, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

QBE Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Litchfield Cavo

defendants

CalAtlantic Group, LLC

R.S. Construction & Company, Inc.

Standard Pacific of Florida GP LLC

Standard Pacific of Florida LLC

Standard Pacific of Jacksonville GP, Inc

Standard Pacific of Tampa GP, LLC

Standard Pacific of Tampa LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute