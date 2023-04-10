Litchfield Cavo filed an insurance lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of QBE Insurance Group. The suit seeks declaratory judgement that QBE has no duty to defend or indemnify claims against CalAtlantic Group LLC, R.S. Construction & Company Inc. and other defendants over certain construction defect claims and suits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00408, QBE Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. v. R.S. Construction & Company, Inc. et al.
Insurance
April 10, 2023, 3:01 PM