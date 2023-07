New Suit - Insurance

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of QBE Specialty Insurance and Tokio Marine Underwriting. The suit challenges Eduro Healthcare's tornado damage claims. The case is 4:23-cv-02626, QBE Specialty Insurance Company et al v. Eduro Healthcare, LLC.

July 19, 2023, 2:05 PM

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

Tokio Marine Underwriting Ltd.

Phelps Dunbar

defendants

Eduro Healthcare, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute