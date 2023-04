New Suit - Employment

Kohl's was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Sunday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Troy Law on behalf of a beauty advisor who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she was denied accommodations for her carpal tunnel syndrome. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03070,Qayumi v. Kohl's Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 25, 2023, 4:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Zakia Qayumi

defendants

Kohl's Corporation

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches