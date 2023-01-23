Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an $11.7 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Airlines to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Clyde & Co. on behalf of Qatar Airways, centers on alleged damage to a Qatar aircraft at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to the American Airline's alleged negligence in the handling of a passenger boarding bridge malfunction. The lawsuit seeks to recover repair costs and costs incurred due to the cancellation of the Qatar flight. The case is 1:23-cv-00481, Qatar Airways, Q.C.S.C. v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

January 23, 2023, 5:07 PM