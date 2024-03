Q&A With Scott + Scotts Fatima Brizuela: How Algorithmic Pri...

News From Law.com

Fatima Brizuela, a San Diego partner at Scott + Scott, talked to Law.com about how algorithmic pricing has changed antitrust law. Brizuela is involved in antitrust lawsuits against shale oil producers over high gas prices and against real estate management software provider RealPage over its algorithmic pricing. Brizuela, a 2015 graduate of California Western School of Law, also discussed how her home country of Paraguay, which was under a dictatorship when she was born, impacted her career.

Technology

March 11, 2024, 9:00 AM

