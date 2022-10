News From Law.com

In the world of consumer branding, cannabis suddenly seems to be the new "It Girl," as major league baseball and Uber Eats inked partnership deals with the industry. Irina Dashevsky, co-chair of Greenspoon Marder's cannabis law group, talks about that recent trend, and the potential regulatory pitfalls of such partnerships.

Gig Economy

October 21, 2022, 8:00 AM