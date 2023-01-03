Q&A: Promising Change, Pamela Price Takes Reins of Alameda C...

News From Law.com

Oakland civil rights and employment attorney Pamela Price was scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday evening as Alameda County's next district attorney, making her the first African American to lead the office. Price has given up a prominent litigation practice that saw her argue successfully before the U.S. Supreme Court and challenge state and local institutions. A political progressive, she now takes control of an office she has accused of incarcerating too many defendants, particularly defendants of color, for too long.

California

January 03, 2023, 6:02 PM