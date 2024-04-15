Q&A: Meta Public Policy Veteran Jason Hirsch on Returning to...

News From Law.com

In Jason Hirsch's experience at Meta, outside counsel were not always well-versed on AI, and tech companies (and others that employed the technology) were running into existential issues related to AI earlier in their existence. That created a client need he could service with a multidisciplinary team, the type of which he now commands from his new office in San Francisco. The American Lawyer spoke with Hirsch about the evolution of AI policy and his plans to service clients' bespoke AI needs at Nixon Peabody. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

AI & Automation

April 15, 2024, 5:00 AM

