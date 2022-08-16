Q&A: Greenspoon Marder Leaders Reveal the Strategy Behind Ne...

News From Law.com

For an Am Law 200 firm that was kicked in the teeth harder than most by the COVID pandemic in 2020, Greenspoon Marder is having itself a banner year with a slew of hiring and expansion into new practice areas and cities. The firm posted a 14.5% revenue loss in 2020 after key practices such as hospitality were hit hard by early pandemic shutdowns. Last year, Greenspoon Marder clawed back half of the revenue it lost in 2020 for an 8% increase, but its full-time equivalent head count hovered around 200 lawyers, down from 229 in 2019. The firm began picking up speed in the second half of the year, adding an ESG affiliate group in New York and an innovation and technology practice in Miami. But the firm hit terminal velocity this year, having already added 40 lawyers in "hub" offices and growing secondary markets, as well as fully remote lawyers scattered across the country.

August 16, 2022, 5:52 PM