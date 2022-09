News From Law.com

By now it is clear that the pandemic and the transition to remote work transformed the nature of discovery. And looking ahead, e-discovery is likely to only continue evolving. Legaltech News caught up with Ron Markezich, who will succeed Brian McManus as the new chief executive officer of e-discovery provider Lighthouse starting October 1. In a big move from big tech to legal tech, Markezich is leaving his position as vice president at Microsoft.

AI & Automation

September 19, 2022, 5:41 PM