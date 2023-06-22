Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kean Miller on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Cummins, an automotive engine manufacturer, Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over two allegedly defective Model 579 liquefied natural gas transportation trucks, was filed by Adams and Reese on behalf of Q Transport LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02160, Q Transport, LLC v. Rush Truck Centers of Texas, Inc et al.

Automotive

June 22, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Q Transport, LLC

defendants

Cummins Inc

Paccar Inc

Hexagon Agility Inc

Rush Truck Centers of Texas, Inc

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects