New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Rackspace Technology was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was brought by the Herrera Law Firm, Migliaccio & Rathod and attorney Robert Mackey Esq. on behalf of users of the defendant's email and cloud storage services who contend that their personal information was compromised in a Dec. 2 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01322, Q Industries, Inc. et al v. Rackspace Technology, Inc.

Technology

December 12, 2022, 12:57 PM