Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Hood Container Corp. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Herbert Law Firm and Donato Brown Pool & Moehlmann on behalf of Richard Pyott. The case is 4:23-cv-00510, Pyott v. Hood Container Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 3:58 PM