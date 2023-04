Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Theta Law Firm on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against Hyundai Motor America and Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Robert F. Brennan Esq. on behalf of Christine Pynn and Michael Pynn. The case is 2:23-cv-02829, Pynn et al v. Bpsn II LLC et al.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Pynn

Michael Pynn

defendants

Hyundai Motor America

Bpsn II LLC

defendant counsels

Theta Law Firm LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract