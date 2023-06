Removed To Federal Court

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr removed a consumer class action against SN Servicing Corp. on Friday to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Jones, Wolf & Kapasi, centers on alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The case is 2:23-cv-03543, Pyke v. SN Servicing Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 3:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Pyke

defendants

SN Servicing Corporation

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 890/