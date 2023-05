Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cigna Health and Life Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Lubell | Rosen on behalf of P.W. Family Partnership, seeks to recover more than $103,000 for medical services performed by an out-of-network health care provider. The case is 1:23-cv-21942, P.W. Family Partnership v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

May 25, 2023, 6:02 PM

Plaintiffs

P.W. Family Partnership

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute