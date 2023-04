Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com Services LLC to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of a former employee who asserts that he was terminated in retaliation for reporting harassment based on his sexual orientation. The case is 3:23-cv-00464, Puzzo v. Amazon.com Services, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

April 12, 2023, 12:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Craig Puzzo

Plaintiffs

Sabatini & Associates

defendants

Amazon.com Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination