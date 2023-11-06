Who Got The Work

Angela L. Beblo of Jackson Kelly has entered an appearance for FirstEnergy, an electric utility headquartered in Akron, Ohio, in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 21 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Bailey & Glasser and Bordas & Bordas, alleges that 'E-Z Pay fees,' 'convenience fees' and 'processing fees' charged by the defendant for online or phone payments are unlawful 'pay-to-pay' fees under the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, is 1:23-cv-00076, Putorek v. FirstEnergy Service Company.

November 06, 2023, 12:40 PM

