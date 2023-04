Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Sunbeam Products to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Johnson Becker on behalf of Melanie M. Putnam, who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. The case is 9:23-cv-80711, Putnam v. Sunbeam Products Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 27, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Melanie Putnam

defendants

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims