News From Law.com

Despite return-to-office resistance in Big Law, law firm management still retains the upper hand in mandating office attendance. Some firm leaders are serious about reducing draws or limiting bonuses for partners who still aren't coming to the office in the upcoming months. And when push comes to shove, they may be willing to let even high performers walk, noted multiple recruiters who work with big firms and have spoken with firm management.

Legal Services

September 20, 2024, 5:00 AM