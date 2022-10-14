New Suit - Contract

Hall Booth Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court on behalf of delivery service company PUT Corporation arising from alleged breaches of a service agreement. The suit pursues claims against R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for breaching the agreement by failing to provide a sufficient volume of packages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00881, Put Corporation v. R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 14, 2022, 6:25 PM