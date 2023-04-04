GoodLeap f/k/a Loanpal, Modern Concepts Construction LLC and Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing Inc. (MC Solar) on Monday removed a consumer class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Attorney, accuses MC Solar of negligently installing solar panels and failing to repair and reinstall them. Goodleap, Modern Concepts and Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 8:23-cv-00736, Puskas et al v. Goodleap, LLC et al.
Fintech
April 04, 2023, 6:14 AM