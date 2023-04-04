Removed To Federal Court

GoodLeap f/k/a Loanpal, Modern Concepts Construction LLC and Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing Inc. (MC Solar) on Monday removed a consumer class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Attorney, accuses MC Solar of negligently installing solar panels and failing to repair and reinstall them. Goodleap, Modern Concepts and Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. The case is 8:23-cv-00736, Puskas et al v. Goodleap, LLC et al.

Fintech

April 04, 2023, 6:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian Puskas

Teresa Puskas

defendants

Goodleap, LLC

Modern Concepts Construction, LLC

Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act