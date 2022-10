Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by attorney Oana D. Johnson on behalf of Jennifer Puskar. The case is 9:22-cv-03726, Puskar v. Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 29, 2022, 1:55 PM