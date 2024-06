News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit is mulling whether legal battlelines should be set in federal or state court in deciding a wide-ranging dispute over New York City's relocation of asylum-seeking migrants. The federal appeals court heard arguments on Tuesday from Pryor Cashman partner Todd Soloway in a dispute between a hotel operator and the town of Newburgh in Orange County.

June 12, 2024, 6:50 PM

