Even with uncertainty in the economy, the firms with the most lawyers in Texas promoted more lawyers to partner for 2023 than the prior year, building on a trend set in 2022 in Texas as firms seek to retain lawyers. A total of 22 of the 25 firms with the most lawyers in Texas promoted 150 lawyers to partner this year, a 6.4% increase when compared with 141 for the same firms in 2022. While on the upswing, that increase is dwarfed by a 78.5% increase for 2022, as some firms were looking for ways to keep lawyers in an intense hiring market fueled by high demand.

April 12, 2023, 7:29 PM

