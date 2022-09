New Suit - Patent

Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by attorney Seth W. Wiener on behalf of Push Data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06586, Push Data LLC v. Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 14, 2022, 8:38 PM