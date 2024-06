Who Got The Work

Neil J. McNabnay of Fish & Richardson has entered an appearance for Dollar Tree in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 8 in Texas Eastern District Court by Shea Beaty on behalf of Push Data, asserts three patents related to wireless push notifications and geolocation services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III, is 4:24-cv-00400, Push Data LLC v. Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2024, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Push Data LLC

Plaintiffs

Shea Beaty

defendants

Dollar Tree Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims